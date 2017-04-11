P Chidambaram should step down from Parliamentary panel, says Subramanian Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy today demanded that senior Congress leader P Chidambaram should be relieved as Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs as he was being “investigated” by the CBI. (PTI)

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy today demanded that senior Congress leader P Chidambaram should be relieved as Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs as he was being “investigated” by the CBI. Swamy raised the issue through a point of order after Deputy Chairman P J Kurien called Chidambaram to lay on the table, a copy of the panel’s report on border security.

As Chidambaram was not present, another committee member, Majeed Memon, did the job. Swamy, however, said if Chairman of a parliamentary committee is being investigated by CBI, he should not take up the post. As Congress members protested, the BJP member said the former finance minister was being investigated by CBI for the clearance he gave to Malaysian firm Maxis to buy 100 per cent of Aircel.

Although this is not the first such incident that came into light. Prior to this as well, there had been conflict between Swamy and Chidambaram. Earlier, BJP leader alleged that investigative agencies have been provided information about 21 undisclosed foreign bank accounts of former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti or his companies and claimed an appropriate action was not being taken. Karthi, however, rubbished Swamy’s allegation as “outrageous” and emphasised that all his “assets are duly reflected in IT filings”. At a press conference here, Swamy, a former union minister, also targeted the Finance Ministry, alleging it did not appear to be keen to pursue the matter. Swamy alleged that there is no “political sanction” to act against Karthi even after three summons by the Enforcement Directorate(ED).