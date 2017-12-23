P Chidambaram says PM Narendra Modi limped across finish line in Gujarat, says Mani Shankar Aiyar could have avoided ‘neech’ jibe

P Chidambaram believes PM Narendra Modi limped across finish line in Gujarat, says Mani Shankar Aiyar could have avoided ‘neech’ jibe

Veteran Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram while speaking to CNN-News 18 in an interview said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi limped across the finish line in the recently concluded Gujarat elections. He said, “Modi limped across the finish line Rahul Gandhi was very close on his .” Former Finance minister also said that Congress getting 80 in PM”s home state is a great political victory for the grand old party. On the question of Mani Shankar Aiyar “neech” jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chidambaram said that it could have avoided. The veteran leader admitted that the electoral winner was BJP but the political winner was Congress. He said that BJP boasted to get 150 marks but they managed less than 100. BJP grossly loss in their predictions. Congress was an underdog and none of the exit polls gave Congress more than 65 in this election but after securing 80 it shows that politically its a major victory for Congress

Chidambaram said that PM Narendra Modi talked about people of Gujarat and that they will avenge the insult to “son of the soil.” During the political campaign, BJP indulged in hype but was unable to deliver. Chidambaram also said that there is distress that BJP won in Surat region. He added that even though the local traders are facing problems, they were not persuaded to vote against BJP.

Earlier on Friday evening, Chidambaram was very vocal during a debate over the issue of Aadhar card. In the debate with Narayan Murthy, former Finance minister P Chidambaram was taking a libertarian perspective of Aadhar card while Murthy was advocating on the need for the legislature to make laws that protect privacy. Criticising Modi government, Chidambaram said, “government is completely deaf” to any reasoning against linking Aadhaar to everything under the sun. To this Murthy replied, “Like any other modern country, there is a need to establish individual identities in the form of a driving licence, at the same time ensuring that there is no violation of privacy with such an identification.”

Chidambaram, on the other hand, argued that using Aadhaar for every transaction has “serious consequences” that will turn the country into an “Orwellian state”, compromising the ideals of a liberal democracy and an open society. “If a young man and a young woman want to have a private holiday, they may not be married, what’s wrong with that? If a young man wants to buy condoms, why should he disclose his Aadhaar or identity?” Former Finance Minister added, “Why should the state, that is the government, know what medicines I buy, what cinemas I visit, what hotels I stay in, who are my friends?” he asked further. He added, “If I am in the government, I should resist the temptation to know about all these activities which individual citizens do.”