P Chidambaram reveals the only regret of his life; know what this big thing is

He also slammed the incumbent government’s ambitious Bullet Train project saying, “‘Vikas’ cannot be measured by simply saying that I am going to get a bullet train for Rs 1 lakh crore. Development does not mean headline-grabbing stories, it means better healthcare, cleaner air, toilets, transportation, gender justice.”

P Chidambaram (born 16 September 1945) was among the most prominent cabinet ministers of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He also served as the Home Minister from 2008 – 2012 in the Manmohan Singh-led government. Chidambaram is currently on a visit to the poll-bound Gujarat. Recently, Chidambaram found occasion to “thank Gujarat” after the Centre slashed GST rates on more than 200 items. He took to his Twitter account to write, “Thank you Gujarat. Your elections did what Parliament and common sense could not do.”