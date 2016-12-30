P Chidambaram asks PM Modi to apologize before nation, says no guarantee that black money won’t be found post note ban

Addressing the media, today, the senior Congress leader urged for PM Modi’s apology to the to the people of the country. (ANI)

Amid heated political uproar following the implementation of the demonetisation policy, and with just a few hours left for the deadline to deposit the scrapped currency notes, former Finance Minister leader P Chidambaram, in strong words, slammed the Prime Minister and criticized the newly implemented note-ban policy. Addressing the media, today, the senior Congress leader urged for PM Modi’s apology to the to the people of the country. Chidambaram further stated that even after the initiation of the anti-graft policy there is no assurance that the black money is completely curbed and bribes won’t be taken in new currency notes.