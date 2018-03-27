‘Oye Rahul’: Read BJP’s reply to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘top secret video’

“Oye Rahul, You prove your silliness by wanting to base your campaign on a slip of tongue!” BJP Karnatala Tweeted.

Apparently miffed by Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday referred to Congress president as ‘Oye Rahul’. Tweeting from its official handle, the BJP’s Karnataka unit said that Gandhi proved his silliness. “You prove your silliness by wanting to base your campaign on a slip of tongue! Btw, unlike you we have no secrets, we believe in complete transparency Visit http://twitter.com/RahulGandhi to know our star campaigner, gifted to us by India’s most corrupt dynasty Cheers!” the tweet read. BJP’s comment came in a reply to a Tweet posted by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. “Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video! Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever… True. (sic),” Gandhi had tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, tweeting about a data leak row, BJP had referred to Gandhi as ‘technically challenged.’ “Mr. @RahulGandhi, you are technically challenged & won’t understand “this kind of stuff”. Yet we’ll explain:1. Narendra Modi App is maintained by BJP. Hence it’s NaMo App, not PMO App 2. But CM Siddu uses govt money to run ‘Siddaramaiah App’ & is abuse of office. Understood?”

Earlier in the day, in a major faux pas, Shah inadvertently said that the government under his party’s chief ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa, stands as number 1 when it comes to corruption. Addressing a press conference, Shah said, “Supreme Court judge has said that Yeddyurappa government will be ranked as number 1 in terms of corruption.” Soon, Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah took a jibe and said that Shah has spoken the truth. “The #ShahOfLies finally speaks truth. Thank you @AmitShah (sic),” he tweeted.

It seemed that Amit Shah was actually targetting CM K Siddaramaiah and his statement was just a slip of tongue. In the press conference, BJP chief slammed Karnataka CM is trying to create a divide between Hindus. “On one hand their party President talks about uniting Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs & Christians, on the other hand their CM is creating a divide between Hindus, such a major internal-conflict is not there in any other party,” Amit Shah said in Davanagere.