Overcast conditions raise hopes for white New Year in Himachal Pradesh

Strong icy winds swept across Shimla and surrounding areas, and the sky remained heavily overcast, raising hopes for a white New Year. The high-altitude tribal areas and mountain passes, which experienced another spell of light snowfall, shivered under biting cold wave conditions with the mercury hovering between minus 14 degrees Celsius to minus 20 degrees Celsius. The mercury dropped to minus 9.6 degrees Celsius at Keylong while Kalpa, Manali, Bhuntar and Sundernagar shivered at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, 1 degree Celsius and 1.6 degrees Celsius. Mercury dipped to 2.7 degrees Celsius in Solan, followed by 4.2 degrees Celsius in Shimla, 4.5 degrees Celsius in Palampur, 5.6 degrees Celsius in Una, 6.2 degrees Celsius in Dharamsala and 6.9 degrees Celsius in Nahan. Day temperatures dropped marginally and Una was the hottest at 22.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Sundernagar 19.2 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar 19 degrees Celsius, Nahan 18.5 degrees Celsius and Solan 17.4 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has predicted rains or snow at isolated places in the higher hills on today and tomorrow, and dry weather in the state over next six days.