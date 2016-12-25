Over Rs 51 lakh in 2,000 denomination notes seized in Kerala

Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 51.86 lakh, almost all of them in Rs 2,000 denomination, was today seized by Kerala Excise officials. (PTI)

Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 51.86 lakh, almost all of them in Rs 2,000 denomination, was today seized by Kerala Excise officials from two passengers of a bus coming from Bengaluru at nearby Irrity, in the second major haul of currency in the last three days in the state. They found Rs 51.80 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes and Rs 100 notes for Rs 6,300 in the bags of Ranjith Salangi (24) and Rahul Adhik alias Rahul Ghatoo (22).

The duo, in their early 20s and hailing from Maharashtra, were found carrying the cash without any supporting documents after which they were detained. The haul came just two days after police seized Rs 39.98 lakh in Rs 2,000 denomination at Tirur area in Malapuram district.

Excise officials said today’s seizure was made when a special Excise squad, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus heading to nearby Payyanur around 3.30 AM.They were taken into custody and would be questioned by Income Tax officials here.

Busting a currency exchange racket involving Rs 2,000 notes, police had on Friday seized Rs three lakh from Shoukath Ali, already facing a hawala case, and, based on information provided by him, recovered Rs 36.98 lakh from the residence of a businessman.