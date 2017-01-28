Over Rs 10 lakh cash, 4 kg silver seized in Varanasi

During checking, police apprehended the men identified as — Sanjay Verma, Rajendra Verma and Rahul Verma. (Representative Image: ANI)

The static surveillance team and police today seized more than Rs 10 lakh and 4 kg of silver from three persons who were travelling in their car at Rajghat area here.

During checking, police apprehended the men identified as — Sanjay Verma, Rajendra Verma and Rahul Verma.

They brought Rs 10 lakh and 59 thousand cash and the silver from Bhabhua in Bihar to Varanasi, police said.

The cash and the silver was seized after the men were unable to furnish any valid documents, they said adding the Income Tax department was informed about it.

The action was taken in the wake of Model Code of Conduct, wherein carrying cash more than Rs 50,000 without valid papers is prohibited, police said.

The 7-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will begin from February 11.