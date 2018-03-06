Over one in four girls get married in India before they turn 18, says UNICEF report; but there’s a silver lining

A recent report from the United Nations Children’s Fund or UNICEF has stated that India has shown significant improvement in the last 10 years in the number of girls getting married before the age of 18. (Reuters)

One of the biggest problems that have crippled India in the past is child marriage. Even though the problem still persists in the country, but there is hope that the country may eradicate the menace in coming years. A recent report from the United Nations Children’s Fund or UNICEF has stated that India has shown significant improvement in the last 10 years in the number of girls getting married before the age of 18.

India witnessed a sharp decline in child marriages in the last ten years. It fell from 47 per cent to 27 per cent of girls getting married before they turn 18. In fact, it is not just India, there has been a global decline in the child marriages. Girls married off as children decreased by 15 per cent in the last 10 years, from 1 in 4 to 1 in 5.

As per the statement issued by the child rights organisation, as many as 25 million child marriages were averted from 2005-06 and 2015-16. Globally, the major reduction in these marriages was seen in South Asia, especially India says UNICEF report.