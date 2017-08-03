Over 96,000 cases of illegal mining reported in FY17, says Piyush Goyal

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Mines Minister Piyush Goyal said state governments have been empowered to make rules for preventing illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals. (PTI) In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Mines Minister Piyush Goyal said state governments have been empowered to make rules for preventing illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals. (PTI)

More than 96,000 cases of illegal mining for major and minor minerals were reported in various states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, in 2016-17, Parliament was informed today. The number of such cases was 1,10,476 in 2015-16. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Mines Minister Piyush Goyal said state governments have been empowered to make rules for preventing illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals. As per the details based on the quarterly returns on illegal mining submitted by various states to the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), a total of 96,089 cases of illegal mining for major and minor minerals were reported in 2016-17. Maharashtra reported the highest number of such cases (31,173) followed by Madhya Pradesh (13,880) and Andhra Pradesh (9,703).

The minister further informed that 20,569 FIRs have been registered during 2013-14 to 2016-17 and 2,13,650 vehicles were seized. Also, 57,758 cases were filed in courts. State governments realised fine of about Rs 1,736.76 crore during the period. Replying to another question, Goyal said the mines ministry has taken the initiative to adopt the use of space technology through mining surveillance system to support state governments in curbing illegal mining.