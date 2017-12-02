Over 900 Kerala fishermen reach Maharashtra coast, safe: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fishermen from near Kerala, who were caught in rough seas due to Cyclone Ockhi, have reached Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg coast and are safe, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. (PTI)

Fishermen from near Kerala, who were caught in rough seas due to Cyclone Ockhi, have reached Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg coast and are safe, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here this evening. “In all 68 fishing boats, out of which 66 are from Kerala and two from Tamil Nadu, have reached with total 952 fishermen on board. All are safe,” the Maharashtra chief minister said in a tweet.

“Maharashtra will completely look after everyone till weather permits them to go back,” he said. “I have given orders to the Maharashtra Maritime Board and collector, Sindhudurg district to make all arrangements for the stranded fishermen,” Fadnavis said. “Local authorities are already with them and taking care of all arrangements to make everyone feel at home,” he said. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman thanked Fadnavis for the assistance. “Thanks Hon.CM @Dev_Fadnavis for understanding the sense of urgency in this matter of fishermen reaching Devgad minor port, Maharashtra,” she tweeted. “These fishermen from near Calicut, Kerala were caught in CycloneOckhi. Grateful to CM who agreed to help immediately,” she said on Twitter.