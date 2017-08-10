Over 6,400 corruption cases pending trials in courts: Government

In 2015, 617 corruption cases were registered by the CBI against 5,957 accused, including 21 politicians, he said.

Over 6,400 corruption cases, involving 115 politicians, probed by the CBI are pending trials in various courts, the government said today. The CBI has registered 339 cases of alleged corruption this year till June, involving 487 government employees, 660 private individuals and 14 politicians, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. The agency had in 2016 registered 673 such cases against 2,842 people, including six politicians. In 2015, 617 corruption cases were registered by the CBI against 5,957 accused, including 21 politicians, he said. Giving details of the cases pending trials, Singh said, a total of 6,663 such cases were being heard in the courts. In 2016, the number of pending cases was 6,502, the minister said.

A total of 6,414 corruption cases (up to June 30, 2017) were pending trials in courts, he said. A total of 16,875 government employees, 18,780 private persons and 115 politicians are accused in these cases, Singh said. He said over 1,800 corruption cases (1,005 in 2016 and 878 in 2015) have resulted in conviction in past two years. Upto June 30 this year, 199 cases have ended in conviction. A total of 420 people — 228 government employees and 192 private persons — have been convicted in these cases, the minister said.