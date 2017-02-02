Over 6 lakh people win Rs 97.07cr under digital payment scheme

Two schemes were launched on December 25, 2016 and shall remain open till April 14, 2017. (Reuters)

Over 6.26 lakh people have been awarded a total of Rs 97.07 crore in the last 35 days under the Niti Aayog’s schemes to promote digital payments.

Among those lucky winners 5.55 lakh consumers have won prize of Rs 1,000 under the Lucky Grahak Yojana – Daily scheme, while 26,145 consumers won under the Weekly scheme between December 25, 2016 to January 31, 2017, Niti Aayog said in a statement.

In addition to that over 35,000 merchants have been declared winners under the Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana weekly scheme, it added.

“Data from National Payment Corporation of India reflects that people from different age groups, occupations and different walks of life have taken part in a big way in the Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi-dhan Vyapar Yojana giving a boost to digital transactions,” it added.

The two schemes were launched on December 25, 2016 and shall remain open till April 14, 2017. Under the scheme, every day 15,000 daily winners vie for total prize money of Rs 1.5 crore, while over 14,000 winners qualify for weekly draws with total prize money of over Rs 8.3 crore per week.

You may also like to watch this video

“40 such Digi-Dhan Melas have been held across the country since 25th December, 2016 till date. Over 100 Digi-Dhan Melas will be held across the country to inculcate digital payment among the people,” it said.