Over 55 children trapped in school in Nowshera as Pakistan violates ceasefire; watch video

Pakistani forces have resorted to firing again in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Even as the nation bids farewell to Naik Mudassar Ahmad who lost his life yesterday in a ceasefire violation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani forces have resorted to firing again in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors of Jammu and Kashmir and this time they have even targetted a school. According to an India Today report, over 55 children of a school in Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir have been trapped due to Pakistani firing. A photo of a van whose windows have been shattered can be seen in the visuals. A defence spokesperson has told news wire service ANI that the Indian Army has given a befitting reply to the firing. District authorities in Rajouri have instructed civilians to not venture outside and have advised people to stay indoors. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary the Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri said ”Field officers have been deputed for coordination, and those staying close to the Line of Control (LoC) have been told to stay indoors”. Choudhary added that close to 5,000 people in the district have been adversely affected by the firing from the other side of the LoC, according to a PTI report.

The Indian Army has responded to the firing from the Pakistani side. Pakistani forces have also violated the ceasefire in the Manjakote sector. Two people including a nine-year-old girl and a soldier were killed and four people were wounded in ceasefire violations from Pakistan on Monday as forces from the other side of the Line of Control resorted to heavy firing using mortars in the Poonch, Rajouri and Baramulla districts of the state, according to a PTI report.

#WATCH: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K’s Manjakote earlier today, gunshots heard. pic.twitter.com/vXNLEBw5Ce — ANI (@ANI_news) July 18, 2017

Meanwhile, the army foiled an infiltration attempt in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir. One terrorist was killed in the foiled infiltration attempt, as reported by PTI