Over 32,000 posts vacant in Assam schools, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma (IE)

Over 32,000 posts, including nearly 28,000 teaching posts, are lying vacant in government schools across Assam, the state Assembly was informed today.

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at present 15,852 teaching posts are lying vacant in middle english and high schools of the state.

In the primary schools, the vacancy of regular teachers stands at 12,121, Sarma said in a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar.

He also said that 999 third grade and 2,113 fourth grade posts are vacant in the middle english and high schools, while 1,189 fourth grade posts are vacant in primary schools. The minister said that steps are being taken to fill the vacancies.

Currently, 99,234 teachers are working in primary schools, while 55,094 are teaching in middle english and high schools, Sarma said.

Similarly, a total of 14,362 persons are working in third and fourth grade posts in primary, middle english and high schools across the state, he added.

Assam currently has 51,950 schools, including 47,818 primary schools, across the state, Sarma informed.