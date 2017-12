The Meteorological Department has predicted a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius during the day, with lows of 10 degrees Celsius. (PTI)

As many as 34 trains have been delayed as the cold waves continue to intensify across the national capital on Saturday morning. Furthermore, around 15 trains stand cancelled, while four have been rescheduled, as per data from the Northern Railway. The Meteorological Department has predicted a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius during the day, with lows of 10 degrees Celsius. Additionally, a shallow layer of fog continues to engulf the city, the department noted.