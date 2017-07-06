Over 2,500 people apply for Padma awards

More than 2,500 people from different walks of life have so far applied for Padma awards which are to be announced on the eve of Republic Day. (GOI website)

More than 2,500 people from different walks of life have so far applied for Padma awards which are to be announced on the eve of Republic Day. The last date for receipt of nominations for the top civilian honours for 2018 is September 15, 2017.

The process of nominations for Padma awards is on and till June 30, more than 2,500 people applied for receiving the honour, a home ministry official said. Last year, the total number of nominations received was 18,761. Recommendations can be made by state governments, UTs, ministries, departments of the government of India, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, central and state ministers, chief ministers and governors of state, members of Parliament, private individuals and bodies, among others. The nominations or recommendations for the awards are received online only on the Padma portal designed by the ministry which is available on the address www.padmaawards.gov.in. Nominations are invited every year from all state governments, union territories, ministries, departments of the central government and individuals.

You May Also Like To Watch:



The nominations are placed before the Padma awards committee, constituted by the prime minister every year. The awards seek to recognise works of distinction and exceptional achievements in different fields and disciplines such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry. Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards for the year 2018 will be announced on the eve of Republic Day next year.

The 2017 Padma awards include seven Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri awardees. As many as 19 of the awardees were women and the list also includes five persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and six posthumous awardees.