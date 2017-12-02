Over 200 terrorists eliminated in Kashmir this year, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said the security forces have eliminated over 200 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir this year. (Image: PTI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said the security forces have eliminated over 200 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir this year. He made the remark at a BJP rally in Mahudha town in Kheda district of poll-bound Gujarat. “What has happened to our neighbouring country Pakistan…Every day they are doing some mischief or the other,” Singh said. “But you would have seen that the morale of our security forces is high, they are ferreting out and eliminating two, four, five, six or seven terrorists every day,” he said. The minister said, “The month of December is yet to pass, but we have already gotten rid of more than 200 terrorists (during 2017).”

At poll meeting, he expressed confidence that the BJP will win over 150 seats in Gujarat, while appealing to the people to vote for the party. The Congress only indulged in corruption when in power and brought a bad name to the country, he said. Singh also addressed rallies in Chota Udepur, Lunawada and Pavi Jetpur today.