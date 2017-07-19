Over 11 lakh public grievances against government departments in 2016

Over 11 lakh public grievances were received against various central government departments last year, 33 per cent more than the previous year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today. A total of 11,72,918 plaints were received through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) in 2016 of these about 98 per cent — 11,56,335 — were disposed of, he said in a written reply to Lok Sabha. As many as 16,583 grievances were pending resolution as on July 12, 2017, said Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.
A total of 8,81,132 public grievances were received in 2015. “No new organisation or institution is proposed to be set up for early redressal of public grievances, however, a call centre is in operation which rings up officials concerned of ministries/departments receiving bulk of the grievances, where grievances are pending for more than two months,” the minister said.