Outgoing CJI TS Thakur’s farewell: Handsome, outstanding judge with outstanding qualities, says CJI-designate J S Khehar

Gaurav Bhatia, Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association referred to the outgoing CJI TS Thakur as “one of the warmest Judges” whose presence will be missed by all. (FeOnline)

The outgoing CJI TS Thakur’s farewell was packed to the brim, with Supreme Court judges and advocates flocking to the venue since 4 PM this evening.

Speaking at the event, CJI-designate J S Khehar said, “My first glimpse of Justice TS Thakur was at Chandigarh High Court. He was dressed casually but he looked so elegant and my first impression was that he is an extremely handsome man. If he appears so handsome to a man, I wondered how it would be to a woman.”

A light-hearted moment that saw CJI TS Thakur burst into laughter and so did the entire gathering of advocates and those present on the dais.

CJI-designate J S Khehar continued, “CJI TS Thakur comes from an illustrious family – his father – Devi Das Thakur was a Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court. Later he became the Deputy Chief Minister of J&K and he was also the Finance Minister of the state for ten years and he was also Governor of Assam – which shows what an extraordinary man his father was.”

“Recently, I mentioned to him that there are rumors that J. Thakur would be made Vice-President, and he laughed it off, and I said to him – Why not President? We wish to see him as President,” CJI-designate J S Khehar said, following which there was a thunderous applause from the audience.

Another similar light-moment came when CJI-designate J S Khehar said, “I once asked him (TS Thakur) why don’t you be a director and his reply was – ‘Why director, I can be an actor!’ ”

“One thing about CJI TS Thakur is that he would never accept somebody not being able to defend himself in court. It didn’t matter if the case was big or small but for him, conscience matters and prevails,” CJI-designate J S Khehar said, citing the instance of the Supreme Court judgement in the Uphaar cinema tragedy case. “Shri TS Thakur upheld the Delhi High Court sentence that one year of punishment is okay but his companion Judge felt that it should have been two years. For any ordinary judge, it would have been the same – what difference does one more year make? But for CJI TS Thakur, it was a big deal and he went by his conscience. His conscience always prevails.”

The outgoing CJI TS Thakur’s farewell was attended by a large gathering of senior Advocates and Supreme Court judges, currently sitting and retired. CJI TS Thakur’s wife, children and family members were also present at the farewell.