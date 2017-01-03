Outgoing CJI TS Thakur’s farewell: Entry tax judgment cleared thousands of cases across various High Courts, says Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi

Justice Mukul Rohtagi addressing the gathering. (FeOnline)

What a grand farewell it was for the outgoing CJI TS Thakur at Supreme Court this evening! The beautifully decorated pandal which could seat hundreds of advocates swelled to the brim and it was packed with increasing number of advocates that queues – like the ones that you see in front of ATMs these days – began to form outside and around the pandal!

Addressing the gathering, Mukul Rohatgi, Attorney General for India, said, “Justice TS Thakur has a large number of qualities from his father – especially his openness. Soft spoken, dignified at all times and very decent in his dealings with the Bar, he rendered a large number of important judgments in a short time. To me, the most significant one is the entry tax case – where his judgment cleared thousands of cases at one go – not just those that were pending in the Supreme Court but also in the various High Courts across the country.”

On a lighter note, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi let out a “secret” about TS Thakur, stating “I had the opportunity to travel with him twice – once to Australia and another time to Korea – both for official, work-related purposes. On one such trip, we had a meeting scheduled at 9.30 AM and CJI came down at 10 AM. When I asked him what happened, he admitted that he had overslept!”

Concluding his remarks, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi paid a touching tribute with a touching Shayari in Hindi and said, “I will always remember his pleasantness.”

Besides being an emotional and overwhelming atmosphere, the farewell was unusually characterised by Shayari in Hindi one after the other. Every eminent speaker, knowing the outgoing CJI’s love for ‘Shayaris,’ chose to bid him farewell in the way they knew would touch him the most – with a string of ”Shayaris,” so to speak!