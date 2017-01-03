Outgoing CJI TS Thakur’s farewell: BCCI made accountable, by CJI Thakur, says Ajit Kumar Sinha, Vice President, SCBA

RS Suri, President, Supreme Court Bar Association, stated, “CJI TS Thakur is a role model for all advocates. His heart bleeds for the have-nots and the soldiers in our society. He is a top peak in the Himalayan range – an ideal Judge.” (FeOnline)

At the grand farewell for the outgoing CJI TS Thakur, many eminent persons from the legal fraternity spoke and shared their memorable moments and insights about the former. RS Suri, President, Supreme Court Bar Association, stated, “CJI TS Thakur is a role model for all advocates. His heart bleeds for the have-nots and the soldiers in our society. He is a top peak in the Himalayan range – an ideal Judge.”

Gautam Bhatia, Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, said, “A very strong and compassionate Judge – his greatest quality is that he was accessible to everyone. We will miss your presence, your ‘Shayari’ and everybody waits to hear you.”

Ajit Kumar Sinha, Vice President, SCBA told the gathering, “Justice T S Thakur is a true friend of the Bar – and this huge gathering here reflects it. Whenever we enter his chamber, he gives us such a warm welcome and coming from such an illustrious family, it is wonderful to see how simple and warm he is to everyone. Notable to mention is that yesterday there was a series of judgments – some of these are historic landmark judgments. CJI TS Thakur’s judgment on barring the use of religion in seeking votes reminds every Indian that we are still a secular country and this judgment is a basic thing that should be followed and implemented.”

Ajit Kumar Sinha further stated, “In the BCCI case – the BCCI being the most powerful cricketing body – CJI TS Thakur actually brought it under public policy, gave a clear message which said – You are accountable – and he even removed some office-bearers. The judgment in BCCI case will make people repose faith and confidence in the court’s jurisdiction.”

“Another key judgment by CJI TS Thakur yesterday is where he held that the re-promulgation of ordinances is amenable to review because it is a fraud on the Constitution! There are umpteen number of landmark judgments by him and we could go on and on about it but I will stop now because I know everyone is waiting to hear him address us.”

The outgoing CJI TS Thakur’s farewell was attended by many eminent persons from the legal fraternity including the CJI-designate JS Khehar, Attorney General for India Mukul Rohatgi, judges of the Supreme Court, senior advocates such as Fali S Nariman and many others.

