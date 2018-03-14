Out of 73 women judges, 11 each are in the Bombay and the Madras high courts respectively, while 10 are in the Delhi High Court. (IE)

Out of over 600 high court judges, only 73 are women, while there is only one woman judge in the Supreme Court, the government informed the Lok Sabha today. Quoting latest data, the law ministry said the working strength of the 24 high courts on March one was 673. “Thus, women constitute about 10.85 per cent of the working strength of judges in the high courts,” Minister of State for Law P P Chaudhary said in a written reply.

The apex court, which has a working strength of 24, has only one women judge, he said. Out of 73 women judges, 11 each are in the Bombay and the Madras high courts respectively, while 10 are in the Delhi High Court. He said the Constitution does not provide for reservation for any caste, class or person in the higher judiciary.

“However, the government has requested the chief justices of the high courts that while sending proposals for appointment of judges, due consideration be given to suitable candidates from among women,” the minister said.