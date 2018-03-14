  3. Out of over 600 High Court judges, only 73 are women

Out of over 600 High Court judges, only 73 are women

Out of over 600 high court judges, only 73 are women, while there is only one woman judge in the Supreme Court, the government informed the Lok Sabha today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 14, 2018 4:00 PM
Supreme Court, women judges in supreme court, lok sabha, number of judges in high court, Delhi High Court, P P Chaudhary, Madras high court Out of 73 women judges, 11 each are in the Bombay and the Madras high courts respectively, while 10 are in the Delhi High Court. (IE)

Out of over 600 high court judges, only 73 are women, while there is only one woman judge in the Supreme Court, the government informed the Lok Sabha today. Quoting latest data, the law ministry said the working strength of the 24 high courts on March one was 673. “Thus, women constitute about 10.85 per cent of the working strength of judges in the high courts,” Minister of State for Law P P Chaudhary said in a written reply.

The apex court, which has a working strength of 24, has only one women judge, he said. Out of 73 women judges, 11 each are in the Bombay and the Madras high courts respectively, while 10 are in the Delhi High Court. He said the Constitution does not provide for reservation for any caste, class or person in the higher judiciary.

“However, the government has requested the chief justices of the high courts that while sending proposals for appointment of judges, due consideration be given to suitable candidates from among women,” the minister said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top