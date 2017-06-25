Our feet grounded in yoga, dreams transcend space: PM Narendra Modi

Modi said that Cartosat satellite would help in agricultural activities. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the ISRO for its success in space science and observed that if on one hand Indias feet are grounded in yoga, it also dreams of transcending the limits in the sky. “If our feet are grounded in yoga, our dreams are eager to transcend the limits in the sky. Just a few days ago, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) launched its Cartosat-2 series satellites, a nanosatellite and 29 foreign satellites belonging to countries including Italy, Germany and France,” Modi said in his 33rd monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address. The ISRO on Friday successfully put into orbit its own earth observation satellite Cartosat, nanosatellite NIUSAT and 29 foreign satellites from 14 countries. Modi said that Cartosat satellite would help in agricultural activities. Congratulating the Indian space scientists, the Prime Minister noted that India’s Mars Mission has completed 1,000 days on June 19, though its life was initially deemed to be just six months. “There are important milestones in our space journey,” Modi said.