Organ donation: Respect! 6 Mumbai residents get new lease of life due to this 8-year-old girl who died of brain stroke

There may be a lot of stories about humanity, but this one will definitely make you teary eyed! A family of the 8-year-old deceased girl from Churchgate, Mumbai decided to donate essential body organs to the ones with end-stage organ failure. The girl was declared brain dead when the doctors at the Lilavati hospital in Bandra, Mumbai asked her parents for the greatest gesture. Her valuable organs such as heart, kidneys, liver and eyes will now save lives of as many as six individuals.

On February 26, the girl suffered a stroke and on evaluation, it was declared that the girl had a brain aneurysm which caused the stroke. A brain aneurysm is a weak spot in the wall of the brain artery which protrudes outward. Even with the best efforts of the doctors, the child lost her life and was declared brain dead on Monday. Following the incident, Dr Sitaram Gawde from the Lilavati Hospital talked to media and said that deceased girl’s parents were consented to donate the organs. They were made confident of the distribution system of the organs.

One of the kidneys was received was a 16-year-old girl. The recipient of the kidney underwent the transplant after she appeared for her 10th boards Hindi exam. Pramod Shinge, the organ donation coordinator at the Lilavati hospital said that the second kidney was transplanted into a five-year-old boy in Jaslok hospital. The liver was donated to a 32-year-old man at the Jaslok hospital. Roshni Eye Bank situated at the Lilavati hospital have safely placed both the corneas of the 8-year-old girl.

One of the patients received the heart of the deceased girl. The patient was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mulund. The recipient of the 10-year-old patient who suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy, a rare situation of the human heart when it pumps less blood than usual. The heart of the girl has saved the life of another 10-year old through the transplant.