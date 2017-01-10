Oracle Card reading for Capricorn (born December 22 – January 19)

The resolute and sensible Capricornians (December 21 to January 19) are guided by the Oracle Cards to protect their life’s work and be steadfast in their belief

Career: This is the time to stand up for your beliefs. You have put in a lot of effort to build a business/project/organisation. Your primary goal has remained and will continue to be protection of what you have created. Be courageous and strengthen your belief in yourself. It is safe for you to speak your mind, however do not forget to be tactful when the need arises. Do not forget to take the advice of experts in complicated matters. This balance between mental and emotional spheres of your life will be the highlight of your workplace in the near future.

Romance: A deep relationship is developing in your life. It could also be the attraction of your soul mate. Marriage, reunion of estranged partners might be in the offing. Someone from the past is returning to your life. It is important for you to let this situation unfold naturally. Do not impress upon the situation with your needs and demands. It is being managed by divine timing. The reconciliation is here to stay. Do not try to control any aspect of it. Pray and leave the rest to God.

Health: You do not have to worry much about your health. Things are going in the right direction. Whatever concerns you may have will find the right healer and medication. The one thing that is detrimental to your health is addiction to caffeine. Giving it up will help in restoring the right balance in your body. Your empathy for those in need will also be rewarded by the universe manifold.

Spiritual: Your parents have always loved you with all their heart, have faith in that love. If due to some reasons you have experienced pain related to them, let that feeling go. Forgive them and also yourself. To ensure success in all the aspects that you seek, visualise it all the time. Positive visualisation will accelerate the timing of the outcome. You can also use the ‘God Box’ for all your desires and concerns. Write them down on pieces of paper and put in a special wooden box to let go of the situation from your end and leaving it to the divine.