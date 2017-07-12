Opposition voice being muzzled: Mamata Banerjee on CBFC direction on Amartya Sen document

If somebody of his (Sen) stature cannot express himself freely, what hope does the common citizen have,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo wrote on the microblogging website.(IE)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today reacted sharply to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asking filmmaker Suman Ghosh to “mute” four words and phrases, including ‘cow’ and ‘Gujarat’, in his documentary on Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen. “Every single voice of the opposition is being muzzled. Now, Dr Amartya Sen (sic),” she wrote on her Twitter handle. “If somebody of his (Sen) stature cannot express himself freely, what hope does the common citizen have,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo wrote on the microblogging website.

In the documentary, ‘The Argumentative Indian’, Sen speaks of social choice theory, development economics, philosophy and the rise of right-wing nationalism across the world, including in India. Ghosh’s documentary has been made over a span of 15 years (2002-2017) and is structured as a conversation between Sen and his student, economist Kaushik Basu. Earlier, the filmmaker told PTI that the CBFC’s regional office here had verbally communicated to him to “mute” four words and phrases — ‘Gujarat’, ‘Cow’, ‘Hindutva view of India’ and ‘Hindu India’ — in his documentary on Sen.