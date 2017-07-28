Opposition protest against alleged baton charging of Shiksha Mitras

As soon as the House assembled, Leader of Opposition Ahmed Hasan raised the issue of protesting shiksha mitras and alleged that they were yesterday subjected to baton charge in Gorakhpur and other places. (Image: PTI)

Opposition parties today protested against alleged baton charging by police on contractual teachers in the state, by barging into the well of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, disrupting its proceedings. As soon as the House assembled, Leader of Opposition Ahmed Hasan raised the issue of protesting shiksha mitras and alleged that they were yesterday subjected to baton charge in Gorakhpur and other places. “Frustrated over failing to get adjusted in government jobs, they are staging dharnas but the government has subjected them to barbaric lathi charge. Two shiksha mitras have committed suicide so far,” he alleged. Following this the SP, BSP and Congress members to barge into the well of the House, raising slogans. As Chairman Ramesh Yadav’s requests to restore order failed, he adjourned the House first for 20 minutes and then till 12 noon, washing out the entire Question Hour.

As Chairman Ramesh Yadav’s requests to restore order failed, he adjourned the House first for 20 minutes and then till 12 noon, washing out the entire Question Hour. When the House reassembled, the opposition members continued their protest in the well raising slogans and the House was again adjourned for 30 minutes. ‘Shiksha mitras’ (ad-hoc teachers) have launched an agitation across the state yesterday after the Supreme Court had upheld the Allahabad High Court verdict of September 2015 which had quashed their appointment as full-time teachers by the Akhilesh Yadav regime.