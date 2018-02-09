Opposition MPs led by Rahul Gandhi meet President, ask for SIT into Judge Loya’s death

Opposition MPs today petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind for a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of CBI judge BH Loya and said they have no faith in either the CBI or the NIA. (Image: Reuters)

Opposition MPs today petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind for a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of CBI judge BH Loya and said they have no faith in either the CBI or the NIA. MPs from several political parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK, met the president today and presented him a memorandum with the demand. “To uphold the majesty of law, we request you to intervene in the matter. What is required is a thorough investigation through a team of independent officers selected and monitored by the Supreme Court,” the memorandum stated. It has been signed by 114 MPs from 15 parties, including the TMC, SP, NCP, DMK, RJD and AAP as well as the Left parties. The BSP is not a signatory to the letter. The investigation should not be entrusted to either the Central Bureau of Investigation or the National Investigation Agency, given their track record, the MPs said.

“Such a procedure will ensure the credibility of the institution in the eyes of the public. We sincerely hope you will use your good offices to serve the cause of justice,” they told the president. Rahul Gandhi, who led the opposition charge, said a large number of MPs felt that there is something suspicious in the death of Loya and two more that took place thereafter. “A large number of MPs feel suspicious and uneasy over the death of judge Loya and two others. They wanted an independent probe and did not want the investigation to hbe handed over to the CBI,” Gandhi said after the meeting.

He said the president gave a positive response and has assured them that he would look into the matter. Loya, who was hearing the sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, died of a cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter. The issue came under the spotlight in November last year after media reports quoting his sister fuelled suspicion about the circumstances surrounding his death and its link to the Sohrabuddin case.