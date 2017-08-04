Opposition likely to bring privilege motions against Sushma Swaraj for misinformation on PM Modi Lahore visit, Bandung conference

The Opposition is now set to bring privilege motion against Sushma Swaraj. (Source: PTI)

Just one day after the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tore into the Opposition while speaking on India China tension in the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition is now set to bring two privilege motions against the senior BJP leader, reported ANI. The motions will be moved against the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on two issues: misinformation on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lahore visit and the Bandung Conference. Sushma Swaraj’s reply came after Congress leader Anand Sharma questioned Prime Minister Modi’s foreign policy and asked the Centre its roadmap on dealing with Pakistan.

Mentioning the deteriorating ties with Pakistan, Sharma had asked why Prime Minister Modi made that dramatic visit to Pakistan and why, till date, nobody knows the minutae of the meeting. “You were going to Afghanistan and got down at Lahore mid-way; till date, the Prime Minister hasn’t told the nation what talks took place. On one hand, you get miffed and cancel talks after Pakistan invites separatists on a tea party, and on the other hand, you make a dramatic visit breaching all protocols,” he had said as per ANI.

"We tried to extend a hand of friendship to Pakistan. We have created a roadmap of peace: Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha"

After Sushma Swaraj said in the Parliament that India has taken efforts to ease the stand-off with China, Congress also warned her over keeping two different and distinct views on the China issue and said that when it comes to Beijing, India should speak in one voice, there will be no two opinions on that. “Let me remind Sushma Swaraj that out of courtesy we did not interrupt. What I had said catering to the Congress Party is concerned; we are very clear that we stand with the government as one. When it comes to China issue; India shall speak in one voice- there will be no two opinions on that. Sushma Swaraj should not have tried to break that opposition consensus and unity. When India is united why is the government keen on creating a division and breaking the consensus,” Sharma said.