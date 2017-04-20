Opposition councillors stage walkout, demand resignation of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor

As soon as the meeting started, opposition councillors stood up and started raising slogans against Mayor Sovan Chatterjee and Deputy Mayor Iqbal Ahmed. Ahmed is also an accused in the Narada case. (PTI)

The opposition Left Front, Congress and BJP today staged a walkout from the monthly House meeting of Kolkata Municipal Corporation demanding the resignation of Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, against whom the CBI has lodged an FIR in the Narada sting operation case. As soon as the meeting started, opposition councillors stood up and started raising slogans against Mayor Sovan Chatterjee and Deputy Mayor Iqbal Ahmed. Ahmed is also an accused in the Narada case. With ruling Trinamool Congress councillors trying to silence the protesters, opposition Left Front, Congress and BJP councillors rushed to the Well of the House with placards and banners demanding the resignation of Mayor Chatterjee.

CPI(M) councillors Mritunjoy Chakraborty and Ratna Roy Majumdar rushed to the seat of the Mayor and blowing whistle, raised a red card in a symbolic gesture akin to the referee sending a player off the ground in a football match.

TMC councillors tried to block both Left Front councillors and in the process, tore off the banner held by BJP councillor Meena Devi Purohit. The opposition councillors also marched up to the Mayor’s and KMC chairperson’s rooms raising slogans.

Later, Congress councillor Prakash Upadhyay and other Left Front councillors alleged that chairperson Mala Roy was not conducting the House meetings in an impartial way and not allowing the opposition councillors to raise their issues. The monthly House meeting was adjourned soon after the walkout.