Opposition carrying out disinformation campaign against government: Venkaiah Naidu

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Source: IE)

Opposition parties have launched a disinformation campaign, including questioning the reliability of EVMs, because they are unable to digest defeat in elections, the government said today. Referring to the Opposition petition to the President today, Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu said that after its defeat in polls, the opposition parties have started a disinformation campaign against the government.

He said the obstructionist attitude of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha based on its numerical superiority has led to the disillusionment of the people towards the upper house. “They will have to explain their attitude in the Rajya Sabha to the people,” he told reporters outside the Prime Minister’s residence where a cabinet meeting is on. He slammed the opposition parties for obstructing laws and making “baseless” allegations in the upper house.

Questioning the opposition for doubting the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Naidu asked how come it was okay when the AAP won the Delhi polls and the JDU-Congress alliance won in Bihar. “When NDA wins, then blame the EVMs…The EC has already clarified on the issue,” he said.

Major opposition parties met President Pranab Mukherjee today and put forth their concerns over recent incidents of violence, including attacks by cow vigilantes, and attempts to “muzzle voices of dissent”.

A delegation of leaders of various political parties, led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and sought his urgent intervention “to ensure the rule of law” in the country.

They presented a memorandum to him listing their various concerns and urged the President to ensure that constitutional democracy and fundamental rights of citizens are protected.