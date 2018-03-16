LIVE Open revolt in AAP Punjab: MLAs hold PC against Kejriwal apology, term move as ‘mental weakness’

The MLAs said that all the decision will be taken in Punjab’s favour.

In what came across as nothing short of an open revolt, Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit MLAs held a press conference on Friday and slammed Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to apologise to SAD leader Bikram Majithia. Sukhpal Khaira, leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, said that a ‘final decision’ by party MLAs will be taken at 4.30 pm. The MLAs said that all decisions will be taken in Punjab’s favour. He added that decision reflects someone’s ‘mental weakness’. “Strongly condemn Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Majithia. Nobody was consulted before he took this decision. This shows that he has become weak and also raises questions on his talks with Akali Dal. For me welfare of Punjab’s people is most important,” Khaira added

Earlier too, Khaira and other MLAs had slammed Kejriwal’s decision. “I fail to understand the timing of Kejriwal’s apology when STF of PB has stated to the High Court today that there’s substantial evidence to proceed against Bikram Majitha on the issue of drugs,” Khaira had said.

“I have seen the pain of parents who lost their young ones due to and they blame Bikram Majithia for it. Hereby I still believe that Bikram Majithia was involved in drugs until he is given a clean chit after a thorough independent enquiry by CBI,(sic)” Harjot Bains, the chief spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit has said. Aman Arora, co-president AAP Punjab, said that he was ‘shocked and disappointed’ after coming to know about the apology. “Shocked and disappointed to know about the apology tendered by Arvind Kejriwal 2 Majithia. I still believe drugs wud not have taken so much young lives had the previous Govt not patronised drug mafia. Our fight against drugs continues,(sic)” Arora said.

Party leader Sanjay Singh, who was also named in the defamation case filed by Majithia, echoed the MLAs’ view and said that SAD leader should be behind bars. On the other hand, leaders from ruling Congress also slammed AAP.

From Congress, Navjot Singh Sindhu slammed Kejriwal. “It is a let down to the people of Punjab. I feel Kejriwal has murdered AAP in Punjab. It is as if their existence has been wiped off. With what face will they speak against drugs in Punjab now?” said Navjot Singh Sidhu, a minister in the ruling government.

In his letter, the Arvind Kejriwal said he had learnt that his allegations were unfounded. “In the recent past I made certain statements and allegations against you regarding your alleged involvement in drug trade. These statements became a political issue. Now I’ve learnt that the allegations are unfounded. Hence there should be no politics on such issues. I hereby withdraw all my statements and allegations made against you and apologise for the same,” Kejriwal said.

Speaking to media, SAD leader Majithia, who was an MP at that time, said that he was grateful that truth had won. Majithia further told media that he did not want to pursue the defamation case filed against him. During elections, AAP had made drug abuse in the state as a major issue. Kejriwal, who was leading the AAP, had accused Majithiaof being involved in narcotics trade.