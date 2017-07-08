Open India’s legal sector for foreign law firms, suggests CJI JS Khehar

CJI JS Khehar felt that the step will also help Indian lawyers in the country practice in foreign courts and get exposure. (PTI)

Chief Justice of India JS Khehar today said that country’s legal sector should be opened to foreign players which will improve the system, a News 18 report said. Speaking at a seminar, the chief justice said that lawyers in the country must leave their apprehensions behind and grab the opportunity. He said that the international exchange of lawyers will help to improve the system in the country. As per the report, the CJI further said that the lawyers in India should not remain concerned as they are no less than them.

While emphasising on the need to let lawyers and law firms firm from abroad gain entry in the country, Khehar felt that the step will also help Indian lawyers in the country practice in foreign courts and get exposure. The CJI further said that the move will help in competitiveness. The issue of foreign lawyers entering the legal sector has been a cause of debate for close to two years, with lawyers in the country opposing the step since a long time now, the News 18 report added.

Earlier this month, the CJI had expressed happiness over the Supreme Court shifting to the digital mode to conduct the day’s matters, saying that the move helped in the removal of bundles of files from the podium. The CJI, while hearing a case on the first day of apex court’s opening after the summer vacation, took the help of court staff occasionally to go through files in digital mode and conducted day’s proceedings without any problem. However, some judges first five courtrooms also went through hard copies of case files, the agency report said.

In March, a bench headed by CJI JS Khehar had said that the top court in the country will soon go paperless.