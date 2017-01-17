Open defecation: In Bhopal, pay Rs 500 fine for ‘violation’; builders face Rs 10,000 penalty for wrongdoing by labour

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that it will impose a fine of Rs 500 to be levied on those caught violating the norm. (Source: IE)

Soon after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a dedaline to make Madhya Pradesh open defecation-free (ODF) by the end of 2017, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that it will impose a fine of Rs 500 to be levied on those caught violating the norm. As per a report published by ANI, if the imposed rule is not complied with then whole family will be fined Rs 500 per-member. The board has also said that if labourers working for builders is found defecating in open, the builder will be fined Rs 10,000 and if the act is repeated, the fine will be doubled next time.

However, locals in the city do not seem to be happy with the development. When asked by a local resident of Bhopal, she said, “It is a wrong decision. Government should first make proper arrangements for sanitation.”

— ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

Last week, Mayor Alok Sharma initiated a ‘Roko-Toko Abhiyaan’ in the state capital by blowing whistle whenever they see anyone defecating in open. The BMC has also implemented a scheme of constructing 20,000 toilets and installed several modular toilets in different localities of the city. The community toilets were also being improved and various measures were taken to promote safety and hygiene in the city.

As per media reports, a team of Quality Council of India (QCI) was also present in the city to make survey about ODF condition. Post the survey, Bhopal was declared an ODF city. As per the QCI parameter, there must be toilet and urinal in the city at every 500 meters distance.

Urban Bhopal secured 21st position in ‘Swachh Survekshan Gramin 2016’, an initiative that ranks cities and towns on parameters such as strategy for open defecation-free town, integrated solid waste management, behaviour change of communication activity and other such factors. The survey ranked 75 best performing districts with more than 70,000 households.