Oops! Congress Tweets Sheila Dikshit’s name in Sahara list

Congress party unintentionally showed up its Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit as a recipient of Rs 1 crore as the Delhi Chief Minister. (PTI)

Congress party on Friday unintentionally showed up its Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit as a recipient of Rs 1 crore as the Delhi Chief Minister. However, days back Vice President Rahul Gandhi, of the same party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking Rs 40 crore in kickbacks from Sahara as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The party posted the list of entries, based on which Gandhi had accused Modi of accepting the bribes, on Twitter on Firday.

Dikshit who was the CM of Delhi until December 2013, the records showed up about Rs 1 crore in cash was was given to the her on September 23, 2013 in Delhi.

Congress party released a document, however missed out to see Dikshit’s name in the list, and that all created trouble and an embarrassing situation for the party. However, the list tweeted by Congress blamed several senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of taking bribes from Sahara Group.

The entries stated, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh chief ministers as well, who were also paid by the company. As reported by Indian Express, records refelected that, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister back in 2013, received Rs 5 crore each on September 29 and October 1, 2013. It is also stated that on October 1, 2013, Rs 4-crore cash was given to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister in Delhi. Raman Singh was the Chief Minister of the state then.

It further stated Shaina NC of the BJP was given Rs 5 crore in four installments, three times in September 2013 and once in January next year. Also, cash worth 15 crore was given to one Arun Jain of ‘BJP office’ in three installments in February 2014.

In the reason for rolling out dates when Modi allegedly received money from the Sahara Group (Rs 5 crore seven times and Rs 2.5 crore twice), Rahul Gandhi had said that the Income-Tax Department has this record from the Sahara Group’s diary for the last two-and-a-half years and has recommended an inquiry.

Gandhi said these are all in records of the Income Tax Department and the kickbacks became known when the records were seized, after a raid was conducted by IT on November 22, 2014 in the Sahara group.