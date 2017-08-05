Oommen Chandy slams BJP-RSS for keeping mum on Rahul Gandhi attack

Gandhi had faced protests in flood-hit Dhanera town of Banaskantha district in Gujarat where alleged BJP supporters hurled a cement brick at his car and showed him black flags, but he escaped unhurt. (PTI)

Congress in Kerala today flayed BJP and RSS for the attack against Party Vice President Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not prepared to even condemn it. Speaking at a function here, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said BJP and RSS cannot shirk from the responsiblity of the attack against Gandhi while he was visiting the flood affected areas in Gujarat yesterday. Gandhi had faced protests in flood-hit Dhanera town of Banaskantha district in Gujarat where alleged BJP supporters hurled a cement brick at his car and showed him black flags, but he escaped unhurt.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not even prepared to condemn the attack. The BJP leadership should take the responsiblity of the attack and apologise to the nation,” Chandy said. The former Chief Minister claimed that the foundation for all developments in the country had been laid by the Congress party and added that the Gandhi family’s contribution to the freedom movement and post Independence era was immense. KPCC President M M Hassan said that the BJP leadership instead of condemning the attack on Congress Vice President, was ‘justifying’ it.

BJP had yesterday attacked the Congress leader, terming his visit to Gujarat as an example of his “photo opportunity” politics, and downplayed the protests against him. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had said in the national capital that the opposition party should not “abuse” people who are “angry” over the floods and “tired” of Rahul Gandhi’s politics.