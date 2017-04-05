Only Trinamool Congress can counter Left Front in Tripura: Mukul Roy

TMC today conducted the state-level organisational polls and elected its MLA Ashish Saha as the the party’s president in Tripura.

Trinamool Congress today said only it has the ability to defeat the “organised terror tactics and misrule” of the Left Front government in Tripura and dismissed claims by BJP that it would be the main challenger of the Left regime in the state.

Dismissing claims by BJP that it would emerge as the main challenger to the LF in the north eastern state, TMC Vice-president Mukul Roy said only the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the country has the experience of fighting and dislodging a Left government.

“You can’t show me a single political party apart from TMC which has the ability to fight against CPI(M). TMC had been attacked, brutalised by the CPI(M) in Bengal. But it fought back and emerged victorious.

“In Tripura too if you want to remove CPI(M) then TMC is the only alternative,” Roy told PTI.

Asked to comment on several TMC workers joining BJP in Tripura after the results of UP assembly elections were announced, he said “Those who went were neither elected representatives nor top ranking leaders of the party. It will not affect our prospects in Bengal.”

The Assembly election in Tripura is scheduled for early next year.

Later addressing a press conference, Roy alleged that a nexus between the ruling CPI(M) and BJP has prevented the CBI to investigate chit fund scams in Tripura.

“Despite Supreme Court’s directive to the CBI to investigate chit fund scams in different states, it did not come to Tripura for investigation. This happened due to a fallout of a clandestine nexus between the ruling CPI(M) and BJP, which is preventing the CBI to investigate in Agartala,” Roy said.

Chit fund companies like Rose Valley group and others started their first business venture in Tripura, but the investigating agency did not turn up here though it was conducting raids in other states, he said.