Only one female featured in Yahoo Top 10 Most Searched Personality list – Who is she? Narendra Modi emerges as the winner! 

Here is the list of ‘Top 10 Most Searched Personalities’. (Photo from Twitter) Yahoo has announced the 2017 Year in Review (YIR) for India. Basically, Yahoo’s Year In Review is a look at the top newsmakers and happenings which caught the interest of Internet users in India teh most, and were trending virally in 2017. Yahoo’s Year In Review was launched 10 years ago. Year In Review is based on users’ daily search habits and an editorial selection of what they read, recommended and shared most on Yahoo.

Surprisingly, only one female featured in ‘Yahoo India’s Most Searched Personality in 2017’ category. She is Honeypreet Insan, the jailed daughter of rapist and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim. Reportedly, Honeypreet Insan’s controversial life was the main reason behind the huge searches by internet users.