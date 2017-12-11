Only one female featured in Yahoo Top 10 Most Searched Personality list – Who is she? Narendra Modi emerges as the winner! 

Yahoo has announced the 2017 Year in Review (YIR) for India. Basically, Yahoo’s Year In Review is a look at the top newsmakers and happenings which caught the interest of Internet users in India teh most, and were trending virally in 2017. Yahoo’s Year In Review was launched 10 years ago. Year In Review is based on users’ daily search habits and an editorial selection of what they read, recommended and shared most on Yahoo.
Surprisingly, only one female featured in ‘Yahoo India’s Most Searched Personality in 2017’ category. She is Honeypreet Insan, the jailed daughter of rapist and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim. Reportedly, Honeypreet Insan’s controversial life was the main reason behind the huge searches by internet users.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the winner in Yahoo India’s Most Searched Personality in 2017.
Here is the list of ‘Top 10 Most Searched Personalities’:-
1- Narendra Modi
2-Vinod Khanna
3-Donald Trump
4-Kulbhushan Jadhav
5- Virat Kohli
6-Yogi Adityanath
8-Vijay Mallya
9-Kapil Sharma
10-Honeypreet Insan
Porn star turned Bollywood actress Sunny Leone continued her reign as Yahoo India’s Most Searched Female Celebrity, while fans of actor Vinod Khanna, who passed away, made their icon this year’s Most Searched Male Celebrity.
Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a self-assured entry into the YIR Political Newsmakers list, finding his footing alongside seasoned leaders like Prime Minister Modi, and Arun Jaitley. His growing political clout took Adityanath out of his home state and into the national spotlight. Nirmala Sitharaman also stormed into this list when she was named Defence Minister of India, only the second woman to hold this post since Indira Gandhi. President Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah and Sushma Swaraj were other prominent Political Newsmakers of 2017.
Also, Yahoo India’s Most Searched Politicians in 2017 predictably included Indian leaders like Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Sasikala, with one notable overseas import. Yahoo users remained riveted by US President Trump, who refused to budge from this all-desi line up, after his thunderous entry into the Most Searched Politicians list last year.
Noteworthy, away from the celebrities and public figures they follow, Yahoo India users revealed what was top of mind in their everyday lives – Aadhaar was No. 1 on the list of Most Searched Newsy terms of 2017.