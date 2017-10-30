Only few Indians influenced by IS-ideology: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Compared to other nations, only a few Indians are influenced by the terror group Islamic State’s (IS) ideology, thanks to the country’s social and communal harmony, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday. He believes the credit for this should go to the people. Singh was addressing the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at their passing out parade at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here. The Home Minister noted that the IS-linked groups have succeeded in setting up their network in most parts of the world. They were using new methods to carry out their activities. “India has not been unaffected by these global developments. However, compared to other countries, only a small number in India are influenced by radical ideology of the IS,” he said. Without naming Pakistan, Singh said the shelter given to terrorists in the neighbouring country was an additional security challenge for India. Despite of that, he said the intelligence and security agencies have succeeded in foiling their designs. He claimed that the government has launched decisive operations against terrorism and extremism and its impact can be seen from Jammu and Kashmir to the Northeast and to the Left-wing extremism-affected areas in the hinterland.

The Union Minister said with the success of the security forces, the Centre has consolidated its position. “Today when we are talking of building a new India, we have to take an oath that in coming five years, we will permanently solve serious problems like terrorism, extremism and communalism,” he added.

Stating that the central government is committed to strengthen the security setup, Singh said in September it approved Rs 25,000 crore-package to modernise state police forces to equip them to meet existing and new challenges. Singh advised young officers to never compromise on integrity and honesty and build good reputation by discharging their duties efficiently and by serving the people with empathy. He also urged them to create the image of police as a “civilised and not as a brute force”.

He noted that the National Police Academy was not only training young police officers of the country but also those from the neighbouring countries.

He hoped that this would help in ensuring coordination with the police forces of friendly countries. A total of 136 probationers including 14 from Bhutan, Nepal and Maldives took part in Dikshant Parade. The trainee officers included 22 women.

Sameer Aslam Shaikh received the prestigious Prime Minister’s Baton and Home Minister’s Revolver for the best all-round IPS probationer. Shaikh, who comes from a middle class family in Thane, was the commander of the parade. The top officer has been allotted to his native state of Maharashtra.

Amritha Duhan received the trophy for the best all-round lady IPS probationer. The mother of five-year-old child also won trophy for the second best all-round probationer. On this occasion, Singh announced Rs 5 crore financial assistance from Home Minister’s Welfare Fund to Police Academy’s Welfare Society.

National Police Academy Director Doley Barman said building a smart police force was the ultimate goal of the academy. She said the officers were being trained to be sensitive, responsive and also tech-savvy.