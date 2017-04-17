Only Cabinet can create Joint Secretary, above level posts

It further said only the Cabinet and no other Standing Committee is competent except in respect of requirements relating to national security for creation of posts at JS and above levels. (Reuters)

All new joint secretary and above level posts will need approval of the Cabinet and those below the finance minister’s nod, said a government order. The measures, which supersede earlier instructions, are aimed at limiting public expenditure. Withdrawing previous curbs, the Expenditure Department said “only the finance minister (for below JS level posts) and the Cabinet (for JS and above level posts) would be the competent Authority for creation of posts”.

It further said only the Cabinet and no other Standing Committee is competent except in respect of requirements relating to national security for creation of posts at JS and above levels. According to the ‘office memorandum’, all posts, except newly created ones, kept in abeyance or remaining vacant for more than 2 years in any ministry, department or statutory body, will be considered “deemed abolished” unless an exemption has been given at the time of sanctioning the post.

All ministries and departments have also been asked to submit an action taken report, within 3 months, on abolition of posts vacant for more than five years. The memorandum also said approval of the department will not be required for creation of statutory posts.