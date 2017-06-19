Only 2.47 per cent students requested for verification of marks: CBSE

The clarification by the board comes amid news reports claiming that there has been an increase in the number of verification requests by students who allege that there have been severe faults in the evaluation process.

Amid allegations of “faulty evaluation process” adopted for class XII exams, the CBSE today clarified that it has received requests for verification of marks from only 2.47 per cent of the students. A total of 10,98,891 students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams this year. According to there Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the percentage of students applying for verification of marks in 2014, 2015 and 2016 were 2.31, 2.09 and 2.53 respectively. The clarification by the board comes amid news reports claiming that there has been an increase in the number of verification requests by students who allege that there have been severe faults in the evaluation process.

“This year out of total answer scripts evaluated by the CBSE for Class XII examination 2017, only 2.47 per cent answer scripts were applied for verification by the students. “Similarly figures for examination 2014, 2015 and 2016 were 2.31 pc, 2.09 pc and 2.53 pc respectively. This shows that there is no unprecedented increase in the number of applications for verification as stated in some news reports,” a CBSE statement said. The board also said that it had done away with the process of re-evaluation on the basis of a decision taken by its examination committee and the Governing Body in June 2016 as data suggested that there was no change in marks after re- evaluation in more than 99.98 per cent cases.