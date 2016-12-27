Only 13,000 NGOs legally valid, as government cancels FCRA licences of 20,000 for violation of laws

During a review of the Foreigners Division of the Home Ministry, today, the detailed reports were conveyed to Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Reuters)

In an exceptional review of the working of Non-governmental Organisations(NGO) in the country, only 13,000 NGOs are now legally valid, as the government had cancelled the licencees of around 20,000 NGOs among the total of 33,000 previously active ones. Alleging of the violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, the government, over the times had barred the NGOs from receiving foreign funds.

During a review of the Foreigners Division of the Home Ministry, today, the detailed reports were conveyed to Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Giving a detailed presentation, Home Ministry officials said after cancellation of FCRA licences of around 20,000 NGOs, only 13,000 NGOs in the country are legally valid now. The exercise of reviewing the working of the NGOs was started about a year ago and the process is still continuing, official sources said.

Also Watch:

Among the 13,000 valid NGOs, around 3,000 have submitted applications for renewal while Ministry of Home Affairs received 2,000 new applications for registration under the FCRA for the first time. An additional 300 NGOs are currently under prior permission category but not registered under the FCRA.

However, FCRA licences of around 16 NGOs were renewed by the Home Ministry under the “automatic” route and all the cases were reviewed thoroughly and except in two cases, 14 NGOs have been put under the prior permission category while papers of the two NGOs are under examination.

As per FCRA, if an NGO is put under prior permission category, it is barred to receive foreign funding from abroad without taking permission from the Home Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)