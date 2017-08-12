Online betting racket busted in Delhi, three held

The trio had placed a bet of around Rs four crore on a cricket match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner said. (Representative image: Reuters)

An online betting racket has been busted here with the arrest of three bookies, police said on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said that the gang was arrested on Friday night from a rented house in north Delhi’s Anand Vihar from where they were operating. Verma identified the accused as Vinod Sharma, Vikas Choudhary and Mukesh Aggarwal — all residents of Delhi. Police also recovered 13 mobile phones, two laptops and three televisions, among other things, from the accused.

The trio had placed a bet of around Rs four crore on a cricket match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner said. According to police, the accused where using online betting websites to get details of the match, as live telecast of the match lags by four to five seconds from the actual match.The accused were using a betting assistant software to keep a record of everyone placing bets with them and to keep a tab on the matches and their earnings.