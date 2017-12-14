One-way traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Keeping the road conditions in view, no vehicle will be allowed to move in the opposite direction today,” a senior Traffic Department official said.

One-way traffic was restored on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Thursday after remaining closed for three days. “Traffic will be allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar. Keeping the road conditions in view, no vehicle will be allowed to move in the opposite direction today,” a senior Traffic Department official said.

The highway had remained closed from Monday to Wednesday following multiple landslides in Ramban district and heavy snowfall in Bannihal sector of the nearly 300-km long road. After landslide debris and snow clearance, authorities on Wednesday afternoon allowed movement of stranded vehicles on the highway.

The highway is the lifeline of the landlocked Kashmir Valley as all supplies of essentials are routed through it.