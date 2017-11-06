One injured in SSB firing on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

The incident sparked protests as the locals demanded action against the erring SSB personnel. (Reuters)

A man was today injured in a firing, allegedly by the security forces, outside their camp along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway here in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Showkat Ahmad Nayak, working as a security guard of a construction company, was on his way home from work when he was allegedly fired upon by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel near their camp at Chapnari at around 9.15 pm, they added.

The incident sparked protests as the locals demanded action against the erring SSB personnel who fired at the man without any provocation.

Confirming a gun-shot injury to a man in SSB firing, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Mohan Lal, said the police had launched a probe into the matter.

“According to the SSB personnel, the man tried to enter the camp and they opened fire to stop him. We have launched an investigation to ascertain the facts,” he added.

Lal said the condition of the injured man was stable and added that he was being referred to the Bone and Joints Hospital in Srinagar.

On September 20, an SSB personnel was killed and an officer injured when they were attacked by three militants outside an under-construction tunnel in Banihal.

The three militants, hailing from the area, and the one who arranged a pistol for them were arrested as the police cracked the case within 72 hours of the incident.