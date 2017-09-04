  3. One infiltrator from Pakistan killed by BSF: RS Pura sector Station Officer

One infiltrator from Pakistan killed by BSF: RS Pura sector Station Officer

In a series of firing that took place along the India-Pakistan border at RS Pura today, an infiltrator coming from Pakistan was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF), as per R. L. Chaudhary, the Station Officer of RS Pura sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

By: | India | Published: September 4, 2017 11:49 PM
Pakistan firing, Pakistan infiltration, BSF, RS Pura sector, RS Pura sector pakistan, RS Pura sector jammu kashmir, jammu kashmir bsf Due to the ongoing situation, the BSF also halted civilians from crossing the high-risk area. (Representative image/PTI)
Top News

In a series of firing that took place along the India-Pakistan border at RS Pura today, an infiltrator coming from Pakistan was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF), as per R. L. Chaudhary, the Station Officer of RS Pura sector in Jammu and Kashmir. “One person, who tried to infiltrate into India from Pakistan earlier today was killed by BSF,” R. L. Chaudhary told ANI.

He also informed that there has been regular firing at frequent intervals from both sides. Due to the ongoing situation, the BSF also halted civilians from crossing the high-risk area. “There’s continuous firing for the last two hours. We are told that a Pakistani has been killed too, that’s why we are stuck here. BSF is not allowing us to proceed on our way home,” said a local of RS Pura.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top