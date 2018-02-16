One dead, two injured as wall collapses in Delhi

Wall collapse takes toll of one in Delhi (Representative Image)

A 30-year-old woman died while two others of his family suffered severe injuries on Thursday, when a wall near a garbage dumping site fell over them in the national capital, police said. The incident took place in Farsh Bazar area of east Delhi.

“At around 5 p.m, a JCB machine while lifting garbage hit the dilapidated wall that collapsed, critically injuring the three persons,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said.

The family of rag-pickers was rushed to the hospital, but the woman, Marjina, was declared dead, while her husband Ansar Ali, 34, and four-year-old son Suhail are undergoing treatent in Doctor Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan.

The police have seized the JCB machine.