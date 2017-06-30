One dead in Assam flood

Karimganj district is the worst hit in the current wave of flood affecting more than 1.35 lakh people and inundating 8000 hectare of cropland.(Representative image Reuters)

The floods in Assam today claimed one life as over 1.52 lakh people of five districts were affected by overflowing waters of major rivers in Brahmaputra and Barak valleys. One person got drowned in Karimganj, district headquarter town of Karimganj district, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) flood bulletin said. Karimganj district is the worst hit in the current wave of flood affecting more than 1.35 lakh people and inundating 8000 hectare of cropland.

The other flood-hit districts are Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Cachar. In Brahmaputra valley, Dhansiri river in Golaghat district, Jiabharali river in Sonitpur district and Barak and Kushiyara rivers in Karimganj district were flowing above the danger mark, the bulletin said. So far 18 relief camps have been opened where 5059 people have taken shelter in Barak valley. Besides, 248 relief distribution points have been set up to distribute food and other relief materials to the flood hit population, it added.