One day after Yamuna Expressway accident, 20 vehicles collide on NH in Palwal

Cars colliding at Yamuna Expressway. (Source: video grab)

Just one day after a horrific tragedy took place on the Yamuna Expressway in which more than 20 vehicles rammed into each other due to dense smog, a similar incident took place near Palwal on Thursday morning. According to a report by Navbharat Times, one woman was reported dead in the incident while many others were injured. Many parts across North India including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have been hit hard by this smog over the last few days, leading to a visibility problem, especially on highways – rail, and air services have been disrupted too.

In another incident reported from UP’s Sultanpur, two people were reported dead as a truck collided with a DCM. In Amethi, a school van collided with a jeep but no casualties were reported in this incident. More incidents have been reported from other parts of North India. In yesterday’s incident at the Yamuna Expressway at least 22 people were reported injured. Here is Yamuna Expressway accident video:

According to Dankaur station house officer (SHO) Farmud Ali, at around 8.30 am a Scorpio vehicle on way from Agra side to Noida rammed into a construction material bag that was placed on the expressway near an under-construction bridge. A bus moving behind the Scorpio collided with it and in a series ten more cars piled up resulting in several persons getting injured, he said. “At the time of the accident, there was dense fog and visibility was just 10 meters. The rescue team too had to drive with care,” Ali added.

In another incident, on the Noida to Agra side of the expressway, eight vehicles rammed into each other in a series. Around eight persons were injured, he said. In yet another incident in Jewar, six vehicles collided, he said, adding that no injuries were reported in the collision. After Diwali last year, Delhi witnessed a similar episode of smog which lasted nearly a week, prompting authorities to declare emergency measures for the first time in the city’s history.